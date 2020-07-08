EDMONTON -- A sentencing hearing is underway in an Edmonton courtroom Wednesday morning for Matthew McKnight, a former bar employee convicted of sexual assault.

McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.​

In January, McKnight was convicted on five of 13 counts after pleading not guilty.

The hearing is scheduled to last three days.