Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Sentencing hearing to begin for former bar employee convicted of assault
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 9:46AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 8, 2020 9:47AM MDT
Matthew McKnight, 29, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
EDMONTON -- A sentencing hearing is underway in an Edmonton courtroom Wednesday morning for Matthew McKnight, a former bar employee convicted of sexual assault.
McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.
In January, McKnight was convicted on five of 13 counts after pleading not guilty.
The hearing is scheduled to last three days.