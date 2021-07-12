EDMONTON -- A Saskatchewan man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for his part in a 2020 crash that killed two teens and injured another near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Christopher Rempel was charged with impaired driving offences following the Sept. 17, 2020 crash.

Rempel, 45, was impaired when the collision took place near Highway 21 and Township Road 542.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Fort Saskatchewan provincial court.