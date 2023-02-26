'Serious' collision blocking Highway 40, injuries unknown: RCMP

RCMP responded to a "serious" collision on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 20 minutes south of Grovedale between a semi truck and a pickup truck, according to RCMP.

Police and emergency responders were on scene at around 8 a.m., but were unable to say if anyone was injured in the crash.

"There are numerous logging trucks and semis parked on the side of the road and traffic cannot pass through the area at this time," said police in a news release.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.