Serious collision in southeast Edmonton, 38 Avenue closed
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 6:50AM MST
An SUV and a car collided in southeast Edmonton early Thursday morning.
EDMONTON -- Police are at the scene of a serious collision in Mill Woods this morning.
It happened in the area of 38 Avenue and 55 Street.
A white Dodge Journey and a blue Mitsubishi Lancer collided just before 2 a.m.
Traffic investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and a large section of 38 Avenue is blocked off.
There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.