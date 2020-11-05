EDMONTON -- Police are at the scene of a serious collision in Mill Woods this morning.

It happened in the area of 38 Avenue and 55 Street.

A white Dodge Journey and a blue Mitsubishi Lancer collided just before 2 a.m.

Traffic investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and a large section of 38 Avenue is blocked off.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.