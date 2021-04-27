Advertisement
Serious collision involving pedestrian closes north Edmonton road
Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 4:53PM MDT
Police investigate a serious incident in north Edmonton. 122 Street & 143A Avenue is closed to traffic.
EDMONTON -- Police have blocked 122 Street and 143A Avenue to traffic on Tuesday.
According to police, the closure is due to a serious collision involving a pedestrian.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
The residential area will remain closed while police investigate.
Details to come…
