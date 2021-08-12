EDMONTON -- The QE2 near Leduc is closed as RCMP investigate an accident involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

Mounties say they remain on scene at a “serious collision” in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 2A northbound in Leduc, Alta.

“Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours,” RCMP said in a statement. “Alternate travel routes are recommended.”

There is no word on any injuries or further details at this time.

511 Alberta, the province’s road authority, said northbound and southbound lanes near Highway 2A are closed and that traffic is congested through the area.