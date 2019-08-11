Serious crash closes Calgary Trail in south Edmonton
A crash at Calgary Trail and 41 Avenue closed the southbound lanes on Sunday afternoon.
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:30PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:47PM MDT
Traffic on southbound Calgary Trail was closed Sunday afternoon following a serious crash near 41 Avenue.
Police were not yet releasing any details about the crash, but a vehicle was seen covered by an orange tarp underneath the 41 Avenue overpass.
As of 4:30 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted up the 41 Avenue SW off-ramp. Northbound traffic was unaffected.
The Major Collisions Unit was at the scene.
The closure is expected to last for several hours.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.