Traffic on southbound Calgary Trail was closed Sunday afternoon following a serious crash near 41 Avenue.

Police were not yet releasing any details about the crash, but a vehicle was seen covered by an orange tarp underneath the 41 Avenue overpass.

As of 4:30 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted up the 41 Avenue SW off-ramp. Northbound traffic was unaffected.

The Major Collisions Unit was at the scene.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.