EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Serious crash closes Highway 33 south of Kinuso

    A stretch of Highway 33 can be seen around 25 kilometres south of Highway 2. (Photo: Google Street View) A stretch of Highway 33 can be seen around 25 kilometres south of Highway 2. (Photo: Google Street View)
    A section of Highway 33 south of Kinuso was closed Saturday after a serious crash.

    Around 2:15 p.m., RCMP said Grizzly Trail (Highway 33) had been closed in both directions around 25 kilometres south of Highway 2.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as no routes were available to bypass the crash scene.

    RCMP officers from High Prairie and Faust attended the crash alongside Lakeshore Police.

    The closure was expected to last for several hours.

    No other information about the crash was given.  

