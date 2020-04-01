EDMONTON -- Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene of a serious collision that closed a major west Edmonton intersection for several hours Wednesday night.



The crash involving a pickup and an SUV happened near the intersection of 111 Avenue and Groat Road around 10:30 p.m.



An officer said there was at least one injured person, but she couldn’t immediately provide further details.



Edmonton Police Service closed the intersection in all directions while its Major Collisions Investigation Unit was called to the scene to take photos and measurements.

