EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Serious crash closes part of Sherwood Park's Wye Road

    RCMP generic
    Wye Road in Sherwood Park was closed early Friday morning because of a crash.

    Strathcona County RCMP issued a traffic advisory at 12:30 a.m., saying only that they were working at the scene of a serious collision at Range Road 221 and they expected traffic to be affected for several hours.

    More to come… 

