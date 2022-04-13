'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPS

A two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.

Police said the ‘serious’ crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic on southbound lanes of Whitemud Drive is being diverted onto Fox Drive. There will be no access to Whitemud Drive southbound from Fox Drive eastbound.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Police are not providing further details about the vehicles involved or injuries at this time.

Police said the area will remain closed and traffic will be diverted onto Fox Drive until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as details become available.