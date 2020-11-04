EDMONTON -- Two people are in hospital after a serious crash between a gravel truck and a pickup truck Wednesday, said RCMP.

Police were called to the crash on Highway 60 and Township Road 514 at 12:37 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the gravel truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The northbound lane of Highway 60 was blocked but has reopened, said RCMP.

The crash is currently under investigation.