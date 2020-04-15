Serious crash involving bus shuts down 118 Avenue at 50 Street
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:39AM MDT
An ETS bus could be seen near the cordoned off intersection, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A serious crash appearing to involve a transit but has shut down an Edmonton intersection.
Investigators have closed the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street following the collision.
Drivers are being asked to used alternate routes.
Police did not provide additional details on how the crash happened or confirm whether the bus was involved.
Police tape could be seen blocking off 118 Avenue, with the bus behind cordoned off as well.