EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Serious crash reason for traffic diversion on Highway 825 in Sturgeon County

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

    RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.

    The crash happened just before 11 a.m on Highway 825 and Boysdale Road.

    Police said details about injuries are not known at this time but did confirm two vehicles are involved.

    Traffic is being diverted around the crash site and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

    This is a breaking news story…More details to come….

      

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News