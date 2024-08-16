EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Serious' crash results in closure of 34 Avenue at Calgary Trail: EPS

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in south Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

    According to a news release, 34 Avenue eastbound was shut down between 106 Street and Calgary Trail as of 3:15 p.m.

    Police said the closure was expected to last for several hours and drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

