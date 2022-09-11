'Serious' crash sends 1 to hospital, highway traffic impacted: RCMP

RCMP are investigating a crash on Highway 88 north of Slave Lake that sent one person to hospital.

Around 7:30 a.m., Slave Lake RCMP were called to a head-on collision between a semi tanker truck and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck had "serious injuries" and was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital by STARS, according to RCMP. The driver of the semi wasn't injured.

The tanker truck was not loaded at the time of the crash, added police.

Traffic on Highway 88 is being re-routed at North Shore Drive and Devonshire Beach Road while RCMP investigates.

"Significant delays should be expected and motorists are asked to use alternate routes for the next several hours," added police in a news release.