Edmonton

'Serious delays' on south Anthony Henday Drive due to crash: police

A red vehicle with damage on its front end sits in the shoulder of westbound Anthony Henday Drive near the Rabbit Hill Road exit after a crash the morning of Oct. 5, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein) A red vehicle with damage on its front end sits in the shoulder of westbound Anthony Henday Drive near the Rabbit Hill Road exit after a crash the morning of Oct. 5, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)

Westbound Anthony Henday Drive is "experiencing serious delays" between 111 Street and Rabbit Hill Road because of a crash, police say.

It's not known how many vehicles or people were involved in the incident near the Rabbit Hill Road exit, but police said there appeared to be no serious injuries as of 7:40 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, a school bus that appeared to have sustained damage on its left side was parked on the roadway. A red vehicle that had sustained significant damage was parked in the shoulder.

The incident immediately jammed westbound Anthony Henday Drive. 

Edmonton Police Service asked commuters to take alternate routes while the scene was cleaned up and said more information about the crash would be released later. 

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News