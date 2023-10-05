'Serious delays' on south Anthony Henday Drive due to crash: police

Westbound Anthony Henday Drive is "experiencing serious delays" between 111 Street and Rabbit Hill Road because of a crash, police say.

It's not known how many vehicles or people were involved in the incident near the Rabbit Hill Road exit, but police said there appeared to be no serious injuries as of 7:40 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, a school bus that appeared to have sustained damage on its left side was parked on the roadway. A red vehicle that had sustained significant damage was parked in the shoulder.

The incident immediately jammed westbound Anthony Henday Drive.

Edmonton Police Service asked commuters to take alternate routes while the scene was cleaned up and said more information about the crash would be released later.