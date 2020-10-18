EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital on Saturday after an assault just north of the downtown core.

Police were called to 101 Street and 110 Avenue just before 11 p.m. after a passerby found a man suffering serious injuries in the street.

Investigators wouldn’t confirm how the man was injured, except to say that a weapon was used.

The scene was held overnight and into Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.