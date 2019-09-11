A funding shortfall has led to cuts in health care for Albertans who are blind or partially sighted.

Vision Loss Rehabilitation Alberta (VLRA) is closing its offices in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie and Red Deer and eliminating 11 staff positions on Sept. 20.

The Edmonton and Calgary offices will remain open, but the Shop CNIB stores there will close.

VLRA helps people impacted by blindness with care and training to enhance their independence and safety.

"This funding shortfall will also result in reductions in Travel and Mobility instruction as well as Early Intervention Service provision for children with vision loss aged 0-6 across the province," executive director Matthew Kay said in a written release.

The organization is exploring how it can continue to provide services outside of Edmonton and Calgary, but said reductions in community-based client services are unavoidable.

Kay said VLRA will work with the Minister of Community and Social Services to get more funding in the UCP's first budget later in the fall.

