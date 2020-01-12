EDMONTON -- A memorial service for 13 Edmontonians who perished in the Iran plane crash will be held at the University of Alberta on Sunday.

Thousands are expected to fill the Saville Community Sports Centre to pay tribute to the victims, many of whom had ties to the university.

The service will include speeches from David Turpin, president of the U of A, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

It is expected to begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. CTV News Edmonton will stream it live.