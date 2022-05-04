Servus Credit Union announces staff layoffs
Alberta's largest credit union is laying off staff, according to a video statement that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
The bank will not say how many employees are affected other than "a few people in various areas" across Alberta.
"Regrettably, staffing changes are often necessary to realize an organization's full potential. That's the case for Service Credit Union today," said Chief Transformation Officer Michelle Belland in the 44-second video.
"Everyone has been treated fairly and respectfully in their departures."
On Thursday, a Servus spokesperson clarified that affected employees were informed one-on-one of their layoff and a town hall meeting was held for staff. The video was created and posted to YouTube as a public announcement for media outlets.
Servus Credit Union has more than 100 locations in Alberta and has roots dating back to 1938.
In a quarterly update on March 22, the company publicly reported "net income of $28.6 million for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, up 17.9% from the first quarter of Servus’s 2021 fiscal year."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Have you had to cancel travel plans over passport delays? We want to hear from you
Have you had to cancel travel plans due to passport processing delays? CTVNews.ca would like to hear from you.
Shopify signs deal to buy logistics company Deliverr for US$2.1 billion
Shopify Inc. announced a deal Thursday to buy logistics company Deliverr Inc. in a deal valued at about US$2.1 billion.
Calgary
-
'Bill 15 is a mistake': ATA raises concerns over reform of teacher discipline process
The Alberta government has passed a bill that changes the discipline process for teachers, and the teachers' association is not impressed.
-
Man killed in southeast Calgary crash identified
The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a crash in southeast Calgary Tuesday has arrived in the city, and are asking for support to help bring his remains home to Ontario.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: Warmer and drier than originally expected
The showers in southern Alberta’s weekend forecast have dropped off significantly.
Saskatoon
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
Regina
-
Roe v. Wade highlights disparities in women's health services across Sask.
In the wake of the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which granted the right to abortion and other women’s health services south of the border, Saskatchewan felt the effects of a reignited conversation regarding the issue.
-
Sask. NDP leader assists in saving overdose victim
Funding for safe consumption sites was discussed again in Question Period Wednesday, not long after Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili saved the life of an overdose victim.
-
Sask. organizations, people recognized for sustainable development work
Two dozen awards were given by the Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) on Education for Sustainable Development on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP promises provincial dental plan that would 'mesh' with federal one
The Ontario NDP is promising free or low-cost dental care for all low- and middle-income families if elected next month.
-
Toronto police to provide update after human remains found in construction dumpster
Police will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into the discovery of human remains in a construction dumpster in Rosedale earlier this week.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to cap class sizes for all grades at 20 students
The Ontario Liberals are promising to cap class sizes at 20 students for every grade across the province, if elected.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Quebec opens fourth COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults
All adults in Quebec can now book an appointment for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, even if it's not officially recommended for most people, the province's health ministry announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work
The city of Ottawa says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 174 will be closed between Blair Road and Montreal Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers win game 7 overtime thriller, move on to next round
The Kitchener Rangers have pulled off the upset and are onto the next round of the OHL playoffs.
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
-
Timmins man wins $100,000 in lottery
A 61-year-old occasional lottery player from Timmins has won big in a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Winnipeg
-
Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case
A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
Vancouver
-
Rally planned in Vancouver to mark National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Dozens of people are expected to rally outside Vancouver City Hall Thursday afternoon to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
-
This popular B.C. lake will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic congestion
A Lower Mainland lake that usually sees crowds of people in the summer will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic in the area.
-
Shoebox-sized room renting for $750 a month in downtown Vancouver
As Vancouver rents continue to skyrocket, a windowless room downtown, barely big enough to fit a single bed, is being offered for $750 per month.
Vancouver Island
-
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
-
Search for missing woman on Vancouver Island continues
The search for a missing woman who arrived on Vancouver Island from Regina last week is ongoing, police say.
-
Woman attacked from behind in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood, police say
Police in Victoria are investigating an apparently random assault that took place in the city's James Bay neighbourhood over the weekend.