Settlement reached in class action lawsuit by Leduc female firefighters

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Leduc.

The lawsuit filed on Feb. 24, 2022, alleged a system and culture where the abuse of female firefighters was systemic, common and tolerated.

The settlement is still subject to court approval but is the first of a class action involving sexual misconduct and sexual assault in a fire department or municipality in Canada.

“When this case came to us we knew that we had a responsibility to do whatever we could to help these women,” said Robert Martz, BD&P’s lead lawyer on the case.

The class action was started by two female firefighters, Mindy Smith and Christa Steele. In January, Martz said at least 10 more women had come forward.

“We took on this case despite its legal challenges because what we saw at Leduc cannot be tolerated and those who discriminate, sexually harass, and sexually assault women need to be held accountable,” Martz said.

Terms of the settlement include:

Each member of the class action is eligible for financial compensation between $10,000 and $285,000

Any woman who worked at the City of Leduc over the past 20 years is eligible to participate in the class action

The mayor of Leduc is also required to make a public apology and ensure women who participate in the class action or make a claim are not retaliated against.

“The proposed settlement is a critical step towards accountability, healing, and the restoration of trust within our community,” Leduc City Manager Derek Prohar said in a statement.

“Regretfully, we cannot undo the harm of the sexual misconduct that was experienced, but we are committed to learning from the past to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” he said.

Former Leduc firefighter and plaintiff in the lawsuit Christa Steele said when she brought the discrimination, sexual harassment and assault to light, her intent was to make it stop and have those responsible held accountable.

“There remains a lot of work to do, but I am relieved that Leduc has finally acknowledged the harm that women have suffered in a workplace where they were preyed upon and sexual assault was acceptable and without consequence,” Steele said.

The settlement is expected to have a significant impact on Canadian case law and sets a precedent for victim advocacy in workplace harassment settlements in the future.

A hearing to approve the settlement will happen on July 4.