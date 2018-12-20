

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Seven people are facing a total of 51 drug and weapon-related charges after two search warrants in Red Deer Dec. 13.

ALERT searched homes in the Pines and Vanier Woods neighbourhoods and seized 662 grams of cocaine worth $66,000, three firearms, ammunition, drug equipment, two vehicles and $60,330.

The primary focus of the short-term investigation, 23-year-old Stephen Jones, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and nine firearm offences, ALERT said.

Also charged were Colby Ingimarson, 22, Mackenzie Ingimarson, 20, Vincent Tyrell Williams, 24, Shaydin Proulx, 21, Gavin Forslund, 24, and Josh Martens, 22.