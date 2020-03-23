EDMONTON -- COVID-19 continues to show steep growth across Canada, with the national total likely to exceed 3,000 by the end of Wednesday, including at least 358 cases in Alberta.

On Tuesday, Alberta announced 57 new cases of the coronavirus today, the province's biggest daily jump to date, as well as the province's second death due to the pandemic.

Earlier Wednesday, the federal government announced that all travellers, save for essential workers, are now being legally obligated to enter self-isolation for 14 days

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa is using the federal Quarantine Act to create and enforce the measures.

"I think we all really appreciate that it is so important to have this self-isolation to protect the health and safety of Canadians,” she said.

Previously, self-isolation had been "urgently advised" but now travellers who don't enter quarantine could be subject to fines or arrest.

After overnight negotiations, Ottawa also passed an initial multi-billion dollar fiscal aid package to support businesses and workers.

Also early Wednesday, both Ontario and Quebec announced large jumps in the number of new cases even as both provinces are now essentially shut-down to all but essential services.

Ontario saw a jump of 100 new cases, including the province's ninth death, bringing its total number of COVID-19 cases up to 688.

In Quebec, confirmed cases have reached 1,339 after a jump of 326 on Wednesday. The province has seen sizable increases over the last three days in part due to a change in how it tabulates the total number of cases.

Alberta will update its number of cases after Premier Jason Kenney addresses the media at 3:30 p.m. MT. Visit CTVNewsEdmonton.ca to watch his press conference as well as the province's COVID-19 update live.

Here are seven charts showing how COVID-19 is affecting Alberta:

WHERE IS COVID-19 HITTING ALBERTA HARDEST?

The Calgary zone has been home to a majority of Alberta's cases since the virus was first reported in the province on March 5​.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton zone saw its biggest jump to date of 18 new cases, surpassing the previous high of 14 which was set twice last week on March 20 and 21. The zone's cases have doubled since the 20th.

The central zone saw its biggest jump on Tuesday as well, up 11 cases to 28 total. The region was sitting on just 10 cases two days ago.

The number of cases in the north zone has gone up fivefold in the last six days: from four cases on March 18 to 20 cases on March 22.

The Edmonton-West Jasper Place region has the most cases of any in city proper region with 12, according to the province's data map as of late Tuesday afternoon. But, Leduc and Devon, including the airport area, combine for 13 total cases.

The same map indicates Calgary-Upper Northwest as the city's region with the most cases at 32 though three other regions in the city are home to 19 or more cases, also as of Tuesday afternoon.

HOW FAST IS COVID-19 GROWING IN ALBERTA?

Tuesday's jump of 57 new cases represents Alberta's largest number of new cases since the pandemic began. Three of the provinces four largest jumps in new cases have occurred in the last three days.

After a few days of slower growth with just three and eight new cases, the Edmonton region also saw its biggest jump to date on Tuesday with 18 new cases.

The Calgary zone continues to be a COVID-19 hotbed, with the region recording its three largest jumps in new cases over the past three days, with 26 new cases recorded today, 24 new yesterday, and 25 new two days ago.

HOW IS COVID-19 SPREADING IN ALBERTA?

Travel-related cases are the most common in Alberta, followed closely by cases caused through close contact with an infected individual or object.

Cases transmitted through community spread are closely monitored as an indicator of how well the spread of COVID-19 is being contained. Tuesday's data indicates it's taken four days for the number of suspected community-spread cases to double, from a dozen on March 19 to 24 on Monday.

The sum of community-transmitted, travel-related and close contact cases doesn't equal the number of total cases as health authorities undertake investigations of varying time lengths into the cause of each individual case.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO OTHER PROVINCES?

For now, Alberta's curve remains below that of British Columbia. Quebec and Ontario, but it's not yet clear if that pattern will hold. The province's cases effectively doubled between March 19 and March 23.

On Wednesday, both Quebec and Ontario announced daily increases of 100 and 326 new cases respectively, steepening both provincial curves.

Quebec's curve appeared to be trending below Alberta's but on Monday, the province announced it was changing how it was calculating the number of cases. It's now adding presumptive cases to its total cases count, resulting in a sudden spike to its curve.

Elsewhere early Wednesday, Nova Scotia announced seven new cases, its second-biggest jump to date, bringing its total to 68. And, Newfoundland and Labrador announced 63 new cases, whereas of two days ago only four cases had been confirmed.

New Brunswick also announced eight new cases, bringing its total to 26.

B.C. saw a big jump of 145 new cases on Tuesday, and now has more total cases than Ontario, trailing only Quebec.

Saskatchewan now has 72 new cases, but saw its number of new cases fall from 32 on Monday to just seven today.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO THE NATIONAL TREND?

The curve displaying COVID-19 from across Canada has grown sharply over the past week, spurred by sizable jumps in B.C., Ontario and Quebec on Tuesday that pushed the national total to over 2,800 total cases. The number of national cases has doubled between Tuesday and Sunday and has more than tripled since March 19.

As noted above, Quebec's March 23 change to how it tabulates its daily count of cases also resulted in a significant steepening of the national curve.

Alberta's curve appears shallower for now, but is still growing upwards, as cases in the Calgary zone continue to rise.

WHAT ARE THE OUTCOMES FOR ALBERTA'S COVID-19 CASES?

Alberta first reported a hospitalization due to COVID-19 on March 13. Since then, that number has steadily risen with big jumps on March 20 (10) and March 22 (18). The number of patients in intensive care has remained steady at seven for the past three days.

On Tuesday, Alberta recorded its second death due to the coronavirus, coming five days after the first fatal case of COVID-19.

In more positive news, Alberta is starting to see documented recoveries from COVID-19. So far, three people have recovered from the virus, though the province says it's working to update that number as more cases start to be resolved.

HOW IS ALBERTA TESTING FOR COVID-19?

As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Alberta, so does the province's testing. So far, Alberta health workers have administered nearly 33,000 tests across the province.

Nearly 40 per cent of those tests were in the Calgary zone where the virus is most prevalent.