Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation

A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.

According to police, around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 2 at Township Road 554, a collision occurred between a flatbed tow truck with an SUV on it and another truck towed behind, and four other vehicles on the road.

One vehicle was found at the scene to be nearly completely submerged in a nearby culvert of water. The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to be rescued, police told CTV News Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services confirmed paramedics assessed six people at the scene. Five were transported to hospital, including one adult man in serious condition and another man and three women — all adults — in stable condition.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.