Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation

Some of the vehicles involved in the seven-car crash south of Morinville, Alta., on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson). Some of the vehicles involved in the seven-car crash south of Morinville, Alta., on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police

A lone suspect fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church near one of Alabama's major cities Thursday evening, fatally wounding two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island