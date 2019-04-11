Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Several animals killed in fire at FARRM barn
FARRM's barn was fully engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon, killing an unknown number of animals. (Jan Schwonik/Facebook)
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 10:29PM MDT
A number of animals were killed in a fire at a barn south of Edmonton Thursday evening.
Firefighters responded to Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM), located east of Wetaskiwin, just before 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found a barn fully engulfed in flames, fire officials said.
An unknown number of animals died, but no humans were hurt.
The fire is under control, but not out.
FAARM is a non-profit that cares for homeless and abused animals.