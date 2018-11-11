

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





Rocky Mountain House RCMP have arrested several suspects in connection to the death of a man.

Mounties say on November 9 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to report of an injured adult male at the Sunchild Gas Station on the Sunchild First Nation.

The man was believed to have been involved in an altercation and as a result suffered life threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Further investigation led police to a residence and surrounding area on the O’Chiese First Nation, and several suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Police did not say if those arrested will be facing charges.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have since taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Sunchild First Nation is located about 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.