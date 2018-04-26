Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Several gunshots reported in southeast Edmonton
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 11:29AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 11:33AM MDT
Police responded to a weapons complaint call Thursday morning in southest Edmonton.
At approximately 10 a.m., Thursday, April 26, police responded to a call about gun-shots being fired near 32 Avenue and 33A Street.
Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing a dark-coloured minivan fleeing the area heading south on Silverberry Road.
Investigators believe the mini-van may have been hit during the gun fire, and could have bullet-holes in the vehicle.
No further details, including suspect descriptions are available at this time.