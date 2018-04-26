

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Police responded to a weapons complaint call Thursday morning in southest Edmonton.

At approximately 10 a.m., Thursday, April 26, police responded to a call about gun-shots being fired near 32 Avenue and 33A Street.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing a dark-coloured minivan fleeing the area heading south on Silverberry Road.

Investigators believe the mini-van may have been hit during the gun fire, and could have bullet-holes in the vehicle.

No further details, including suspect descriptions are available at this time.



