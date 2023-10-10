Edmonton

    Several homes damaged by Sunday night fire

    No one was injured after fire broke out at a duplex in southeast Edmonton on Sunday evening.

    Firefighters were called to the area of 8 Avenue and 36 Street SW around 8:30 p.m.

    Two neighbouring homes were damaged by the fire.

    The cause is still under investigation. 

