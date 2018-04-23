Lamont County has declared a State of Local Emergency after several of its roads flooded.

Breaking: Lamont County, NE of #yeg, dealing with “significant flooding”.



Official:

-at least a dozen roads washed out

-flooding happening in all quadrants of County

- any road at risk of flooding & could wash out at any time

-snow drifts in North quadrant haven’t melted yet pic.twitter.com/g9fidPvFH2 — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) April 23, 2018

Lamont County communications coordinator Heather Atkinson told CTV News there is significant flooding across the county and all roads are vulnerable.

Officials encourage drivers to slow down and avoid driving through water.

The county has not declared a local state of emergency, but they have not rules out the possibility.

The Elk Island Public School bus service to the Lamont County area is cancelled on Monday.

Lamont County is approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.