Several people bear sprayed in west end apartment building
Several people were treated by EMS after bear spray was deployed in an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 4:40PM MDT
Police were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the area of 101 Avenue and 154 street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
A man allegedly bear sprayed several people inside a suite.
Several ambulances were called to the scene to treat the victims.
At least two people were taken into custody.
More details to come...