Edmonton police closed Gateway Boulevard and 51 Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday night for a serious crash involving four vehicles.

Edmonton Police Service said “several people” were treated and transported to hospital, but did not provide an exact number. All of the injuries were minor.

EPS said a Ford Fiesta was speeding as it travelled westbound on 51 Avenue. The driver of the car ran a red light and hit three other vehicles, police said.

EPS’ Major Collision Investigation Unit was on scene to take photos and measurements, and the roads were expected to be closed for several hours.

It was unknown if any arrests had been made or charges laid.