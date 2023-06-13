Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area

Thunderstorms have developed in central and north-central Alberta Tuesday afternoon with the potential for some severe thunderstorms to develop.

The primary threats from these storms are heavy rain, large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts.

There is also a slight risk we may see a tornado develop before the day is done.

The most likely timeframe for thunderstorms in the Edmonton region is between 5 and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

This morning’s showers and thunderstorms have increased the humidity significantly, so there will be a fair amount of moisture available to potentially pump up the intensity of storms as they move into the region.

As of 3:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Edmonton and area, as well as the following regions:

Bonnyville-St Paul-Cold Lake-Lac La Biche

Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake

Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin

Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg

Westlock-Barrhead-Athabasca

Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills

Reminder: A severe thunderstorm watch means “potential for severe storms” – a severe thunderstorm warning means “severe storms are occurring or imminent.”

Take the time under a watch to secure any loose outdoor furniture, etc. While the vast majority of areas included in the watch zone will not see severe weather, now is the time to prepare.

We’ll continue to update this story as the day develops, and tune in to CTV Edmonton’s 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts for the latest.