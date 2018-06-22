Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for part of northern Alberta
Areas under a severe thunderstorm watch were expanded in southern Alberta just before 1 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018. The watch issued for parts of the Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca region was upgraded to a warning later Friday afternoon.
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 10:42AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 2:26PM MDT
After a hot week, inclement weather conditions throughout much of Alberta prompted a number of severe thunderstorm watches and a warning.
At about 2 p.m., Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area of Westlock County near Westlock and Clyde.
A warning is issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing any one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
Earlier in the day, at about 10:15 a.m. severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the following regions:
- Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning
- Wabasca – Peerless lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake
- Slave Lake
- Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca
- Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg
- Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake
- City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park
- Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake
- Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield
- Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost
- Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler
- Drumheller – Three Hills
- Hanna – Coronation – Oyen
- Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan
- Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield
Just before 1 p.m. Friday, the watches were expanded to cover the following regions in the southern portion of the province:
- Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre
- City of Calgary
- Okotoks – High River – Claresholm
The Environment Canada notice stated conditions in the highlighted areas are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms. There’s a chance the storms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.
The slow moving storms were expected to continue over parts of northern, central and southern Alberta throughout the day Friday, and into the evening.
Officials said the main threat from the storm activity is accumulations of 50 mm of rain in an hour or less.
Heat warnings issued earlier in the week remained in place for parts of northern Alberta Friday.