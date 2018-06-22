After a hot week, inclement weather conditions throughout much of Alberta prompted a number of severe thunderstorm watches and a warning.

At about 2 p.m., Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area of Westlock County near Westlock and Clyde.

A warning is issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing any one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Earlier in the day, at about 10:15 a.m. severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the following regions:

Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning

Wabasca – Peerless lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake

Slave Lake

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

Drumheller – Three Hills

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, the watches were expanded to cover the following regions in the southern portion of the province:

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre

City of Calgary

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm

The Environment Canada notice stated conditions in the highlighted areas are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms. There’s a chance the storms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

The slow moving storms were expected to continue over parts of northern, central and southern Alberta throughout the day Friday, and into the evening.

Officials said the main threat from the storm activity is accumulations of 50 mm of rain in an hour or less.

Heat warnings issued earlier in the week remained in place for parts of northern Alberta Friday.