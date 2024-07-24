Severe thunderstorm warning issued in central Alberta

The tornado warning in parts of central Alberta has changed to a severe thunderstorm warning.

As of 8:17 p.m., the warning is in effect for:

Lacombe County

Birchcliff

Bentley

Gull Lake

Blackfalds

Lacombe

Clive

Alix

"Extra care and attention should be exercised in and around the following localities: Clive, Alix, Eckville and Lacombe. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, baseball size or greater hail and heavy rain," the Alberta Emergency Alert read.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Parts of central Alberta were under a tornado warning for about an hour Wednesday night.