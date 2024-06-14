EDMONTON
Edmonton

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton, central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for part of Alberta on June 14, 2024. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for part of Alberta on June 14, 2024.
Share

We could experience an active weather day here in Edmonton.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions (yellow).

The potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

As far as timing, we could start to see the storms building from the west mid afternoon.

In Edmonton, storms could be active from late afternoon through the evening. If you are planning on being outdoors, keep an eye on the sky for changing conditions and have a plan in place to seek shelter if storms develop over your region. 

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News