Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton, central Alberta

We could experience an active weather day here in Edmonton.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions (yellow).

The potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

As far as timing, we could start to see the storms building from the west mid afternoon.

In Edmonton, storms could be active from late afternoon through the evening. If you are planning on being outdoors, keep an eye on the sky for changing conditions and have a plan in place to seek shelter if storms develop over your region.