EDMONTON -- The city of Edmonton and multiple central Alberta towns are under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings Tuesday afternoon according to Environment Canada.

The region to the southwest of the city is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning:

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

CTV meteorologist Josh Classen says a powerful storm with the potential to produce nickel to ping-pong ball sized hail and heavy downpours is moving east towards the Rimbey and Ponoka area. That part of the storm should pass south of Edmonton.

Thunderstorms are likely in the Edmonton region early this evening according to Classen. The storms should move east of the city by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Regions under severe thunderstorm watches include:

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe storms are occurring in the region or imminent. A watch indicates the potential for severe storms to move into the area.