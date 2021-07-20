EDMONTON -- Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for Slave Lake and Wabasca.

A cluster of storm cells are being tracked near Sunset House and moving northeast at 40 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The storms are capable of producing strong winds, up to toonie size hail and heavy, torrential rain.

Watches and warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce unstable conditions. If there are signs of threatening weather, it is advised to head indoors and cover exposed property to avoid hail damage.

For updates on active weather in your area follow Environment Canada and chief meteorologist Josh Classen throughout the day.