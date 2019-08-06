A Canadian Armed Forces member has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after an incident involving a civilian was reported to military police in Edmonton.

Private Shane Cody Hounsell with the 1 Combat Engineer Regiment faces the charges following an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, a special unit within the Canadian Military Police.

"These charges are the result of a thorough criminal investigation, and are indicative of our commitment and resolve to insure that those responsible for committing sexually based offences within the Canadian Armed Forces are brought to justice," said Lt.-Cmdr. Bryan MacLeod, with CFNIS in a release.

Hounsell is scheduled to appear in court in Morinville on Sept. 5, 2019.