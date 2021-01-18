EDMONTON -- Grande Prairie RCMP have charged David Thomas White, 50, with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

On Jan. 4, Grande Prairie RCMP received a complaint of alleged inappropriate contact of a sexual nature between White and two minors.

Further investigation by the Grande Prairie Special investigations Unit revealed the minors were offered goods in return for going to an unlicensed business known as the White Spot Spa.

White has been released following a judicial hearing with conditions that he does not frequent areas where children under the age of 16 are present. Those areas include:

Public parks

Swimming areas

Daycare Centres

School grounds

Play grounds or community centres

White is also prohibited from possessing any device with an internet connection, and cannot be alone with any children under the age of 16.

White is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court Feb. 17.

The RCMP are asking for the public to come forward with any similar incidents. Contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.