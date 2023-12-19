EDMONTON
    • Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.

    Maddison Peterson, 21, in a photo provided by RCMP. Maddison Peterson, 21, in a photo provided by RCMP.

    Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.

    In October 2022, RCMP began investigating a report that an educational assistant at Hythe Regional School was distributing sexually explicit photos.

    Maddison Peterson was arrested the following January and charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, making sexually explicit material to a child and obstructing a police officer.

    According to court records, Peterson is subject to a 24-month, $1,000 peace bond.

