'Sextortion' warning issued by Alberta RCMP
Police in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
Called 'sextortion,' Mounties say the social media scam starts when suspects initiate a fake online relationship, convincing a purported partner to send intimate photos or videos of themselves. Then the suspect states they will distribute the sensitive materials unless they are paid money.
According to Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, the detachment has received six reports of sextortion from area residents since the beginning of May. In those instances, criminals are targeting men aged 17 to 25.
"RCMP are urging the public to refrain from sending intimate images to people via the internet, especially when the person is unknown to them," police said in a statement Friday.
RCMP recommended the following tips to help stay safe while online:
- thinking before posting any information as it is "instant, public, and permanent;"
- not accepting friend requests from unknown people;
- using privacy settings and filters to limit public information broadcast on social media; and
- trusting your instincts when conversing online — if something feels uncomfortable, end the conversation.
If someone receives a threat of blackmail, Mounties urge those affected to stop communicating with the other person "immediately," not to comply with demands for money or additional images, and keep records of all correspondence to help report the incident to police.
For further information and resources on online safety, visit Cybertip.ca.
