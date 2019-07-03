An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident in January.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was asked to investigate after the officer, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly sexually assaulted an adult woman on Jan. 11 while in Canmore.

ASIRT’s investigation determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed, and on June 27, Const. Stephen Fossen was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Fossen is scheduled to appear in court in Canmore on Aug. 21.