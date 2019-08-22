Sexual assault charges laid against Bonnyville massage therapist
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:33PM MDT
A massage therapist in Bonnyville has been charged with sexual assault.
Jason Traxler, 49, is facing two counts of sexual assault.
Police began investigating Traxler on March after a victim complained she was touched in a sexual manner while receiving a massage at a business.
In the course of their investigation, police located a second female victim who also alleged that she had been touched inappropriately.
Traxler is set to appear in court on Sept. 3 in connection with the charges. The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has suspended his membership as a result of the allegations.
Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Traxler is asked to call Bonnyville RCMP at 780-373-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.