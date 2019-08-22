

CTV News Edmonton





A massage therapist in Bonnyville has been charged with sexual assault.

Jason Traxler, 49, is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Police began investigating Traxler on March after a victim complained she was touched in a sexual manner while receiving a massage at a business.

In the course of their investigation, police located a second female victim who also alleged that she had been touched inappropriately.

Traxler is set to appear in court on Sept. 3 in connection with the charges. The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has suspended his membership as a result of the allegations.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Traxler is asked to call Bonnyville RCMP at 780-373-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.