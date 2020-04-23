EDMONTON -- A civilian working at the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment has been charged with sexual assault.

The accused is Rodney Smith, 66.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on April 12 while Smith was on duty as a civilian guard at the detachment.

A statement from the RCMP said it is taking the allegations very seriously as Smith was working in an RCMP building.

Smith will appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on June 29.