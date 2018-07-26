A vice principal of a Grande Prairie public school is accused of sexually touching three students.

RCMP said they were notified of the allegations on June 1 by three female students. It’s alleged the incidents happened during the latter part of the 2018 school year.

In a statement to CTV News, the Grande Prairie Public School District said the vice principal was no longer working with the district as of May 31.

“The safety of our students is always the top priority in the Grande Prairie Public School District. We have recently learned that an employee of our district has been formally charged with what can only be described as extremely serious criminal offenses (sic),” wrote Sandy MacDonald, district superintendent.

Raymond Sylvester, 55, was arrested on June 27 and is facing four counts sexual assault charges.

RCMP said Sylvester allegedly touched one student on two occasions, adding there may be more victims.

“That’s one of the purpose of getting the information out is to identify any potential victims,” Cpl. Shawn Graham said.

Sylvester has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.