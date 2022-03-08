Sexual harassment, disability and cultural awareness training could be made mandatory for cab drivers in Edmonton

Advocates for women's safety and disability rights made their case for safer and more accessible taxi service in Edmonton at City Hall on Monday.

Angelika Matson, who sits on the women's advisory committee to city council, alongside members of the accessibility and anti-racism committees, has come forward to push for broad change in the vehicle-for-hire industry.

Matson told councillors women often report feeling uncomfortable or in danger in taxis and ubers, having experienced being locked inside or asked inappropriate questions like if they live alone or have a boyfriend.

"Some women will stop taking vehicle for hire altogether, or they won't take it alone," she said.

The advocates want workers to be given sexual harassment, disability and cultural awareness training.

They also say there needs to be security cameras and panic buttons in cabs, a better way to file complaints, and a centralized dispatcher to reduce wait times.

Ward Karhiio Coun. Keren Tang motioned to start work on all of the recommendations and for Edmonton to offer a subsidy for vehicle upgrades.

"Why do we even have these advisory committees if we don’t believe people?" she asked, defending her proposal of a subsidy.

"By adding this component, we can actually improve service for all Edmontonians, because don’t we all want safer, more accessible services to get around?"

Industry representatives in the Monday meeting said they were open to change, but noted money is tight after two years of COVID-19 and because of a change to provincial legislation that put more insurance costs on drivers.

"We’re not perfect yet, and we admit there’s room to grow, and we’d look forward to that," promised Phil Strong, president of Greater Edmonton Taxi Service.

If the motion is passed next week, all taxi and uber drivers will have to take new training and a progress report would be submitted to council in one year.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson