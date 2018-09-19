Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Sexual offender released, EPS issues public warning
EPS said Michael Sikyea, a convicted sexual offender, will be residing in the Edmonton area. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:42PM MDT
Police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
EPS said Russell Sikyea “has a history of breaking into residences and sexually assaulting adult females.”
They are seeking a recognizance order on him and placed him on court-ordered conditions, including:
- 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew
- Can’t leave Edmonton without permission
- Can’t consume alcohol or drugs
- Can’t be in a relationship without disclosing the woman’s identity
Anyone with information about any potential breaches is asked to call EPS.