Police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.

EPS said Russell Sikyea “has a history of breaking into residences and sexually assaulting adult females.”

They are seeking a recognizance order on him and placed him on court-ordered conditions, including:

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew

Can’t leave Edmonton without permission

Can’t consume alcohol or drugs

Can’t be in a relationship without disclosing the woman’s identity

Anyone with information about any potential breaches is asked to call EPS.