Sexual offender sought by police after breaching release conditions

Edmonton police are looking for a convicted sexual offender who has not checked in with his supervisor.

In a public notice on Friday, Edmonton Police Service did not say when Prinderjit Binning, 29, was released, but that he has been living in Alberta's capital city under several court-ordered conditions.

Recently, he did not report to his supervisor, which was one of the conditions of his release.

He has breached other conditions of his release order, police added.

They say they have "reasonable grounds" to believe Binning will offend again.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police.