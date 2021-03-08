EDMONTON -- Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Monday at 4 p.m.

The province reported 341 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and, due to system upgrades, an estimated 300 infections on Sunday.

Fifty-four of Sunday's cases were of the variant first identified in the U.K. — Alberta's largest variant case count in one day.

Saturday saw Alberta dip below 250 hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus for the first time since Nov. 12.

READ MORE: COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations fall below 250 on Saturday for first time in months

READ MORE: Alberta reports largest number of COVID-19 variant cases on Sunday

Alberta Health Services had administered 282,674 vaccine doses as of Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will report complete COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

Tyler Shandro will join the news conference, which you can watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.